Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Tax Special: Is the National Pension Scheme a good pick for you?

Tune in to find out if the National Pension Scheme is the right fit for you.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Retirement planning is something we all have to do to ensure some kind of financial security after our working lives come to an end. However, if you don’t have the time or inclination to make detailed post-retirement financial plans, you could just go for a pension or annuity scheme.

Over the years, our government has gone all out to promote the National Pension Scheme (NPS) by offering tax benefits. But will it continue to be attractive in the next year when the section 80c benefits will not be available under the new tax regime?

In this edition of Simply Save, Our host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni who helps us get a better understanding of the NPS and how we can get tax benefits from it.

Tune in to the Simply Save tax editions to know more.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:24 pm

