English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

With home loan interest rates starting at 6.65-7 percent, it is an ideal time to buy a house for self-use

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST

The home loan space is abuzz once again with banks slashing their interest rates and waiving off processing fees in the first week of March.

It started on March 1, with State Bank of India reducing its home loan rates on March 1 from 6.8 percent to 6.7 percent for home loans of up to Rs 75 lakh. It also decided to waive off its processing fees. These are limited period offers available until March 31. Kotak Mahindra Bank, which was offering the lowest interest rate in the market of 6.75 percent, slashed it further by ten basis points.

In addition, the Maharashtra government announced a one percent concession on stamp duty rates for women home buyers. Some states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, had already slashed stamp duties till March 31, 2021 to give a boost to housing sales.

The overall environment seems favourable for home-buyers. But should you buy a house because of these factors? Tune into Simply Save for answers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Banks #Home Loans #India #personal finance #Podcast
first published: Mar 23, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.