Setting Sail podcast | Work near home the new WFH says WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani

Would you prefer to work near home than going to your office? Well, the country's leading co-working centre WeWork is certainly betting on that. At a time when the corporate world, much like most of the other sectors, has come under the grip of the pandemic, companies are scouting for workspaces near the homes of employees to provide them better working infrastructure than a home with sparse population.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay talks to Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India on how the co-working sector is gearing up to cater to the post-pandemic world.