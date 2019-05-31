Revving Up Podcast | All you need to know before 'The Internet Car' MG Hector launches in India

British car maker Morris Garages unveiled their SUV MG Hector on May 15 in India, and the car will launch on June 4.

The Hector will be India’s first connected SUV, beating the upcoming Hyundai Venue by a few days. This means it gets an embedded eSIM along with a massive touchscreen infotainment system. MG has also equipped the car with an all-digital instrument cluster as well.

In this episode of Revving Up, Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters and Swaraj Baggonkar discuss the exciting features that come along with the 'Internet Car' MG Hector.