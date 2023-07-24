Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and the week ahead | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the Q1 FY24 performance of Nifty heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Can these stocks propel Nifty to 20,000 mark? Catch Raj Deepak Singh of ICICI Securities in Voice of the Day segment to find out more. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
July 24, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST
