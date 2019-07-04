Rajneeti podcast | Budget 2019: Privatisation can boost economic growth

The 2019 Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 and it will be interesting to see where India's economy stands when compared to its peers. India's tax-to-GDP ratio is as good as Asian countries like Thailand and South Korea. However, the country has a high government expenditure and therefore a wider deficit which needs to be addressed.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar gets in conversation with Group Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty to find out all about India's economic growth. Chakravarty feels, growth will improve if government enterprises are privatised.