you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Budget 2019: Privatisation can boost economic growth

Group Consulting Editor at Moneycontrol, Manas Chakravarty, talks about India's growth story and compares it with other countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2019 Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 and it will be interesting to see where India's economy stands when compared to its peers. India's tax-to-GDP ratio is as good as Asian countries like Thailand and South Korea. However, the country has a high government expenditure and therefore a wider deficit which needs to be addressed.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar gets in conversation with Group Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty to find out all about India's economic growth. Chakravarty feels, growth will improve if government enterprises are privatised.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #fiscal deficit #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast #union budget 2019

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

