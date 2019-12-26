App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | Relive your favourite tennis moments from 2019

Tune in to On The Ball, where Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde and Kayezad Adajania discuss all the exciting events in the world of tennis in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As 2019 winds down, it is time to recall the highs and the lows from the world of Tennis. The year saw Roger Federer win his 100th title, reemergence of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal's scintillating tennis and Andrew Murray's come back from injury. New faces like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev thrilled the crowd with their brand of tennis.

In female side, Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu won the Australian Open, the French Open, the Wimbledon and the US Open respectively.

In this year end special podcast of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde sits down with Kayezad Adajania and the two recall all the top moments from the 2019 season of tennis.

Tune in to On The Ball for more.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #On The Ball podcast #Podcast #Tennis

