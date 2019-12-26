On The Ball podcast | Relive your favourite tennis moments from 2019

As 2019 winds down, it is time to recall the highs and the lows from the world of Tennis. The year saw Roger Federer win his 100th title, reemergence of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal's scintillating tennis and Andrew Murray's come back from injury. New faces like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev thrilled the crowd with their brand of tennis.

In female side, Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu won the Australian Open, the French Open, the Wimbledon and the US Open respectively.

In this year end special podcast of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde sits down with Kayezad Adajania and the two recall all the top moments from the 2019 season of tennis.