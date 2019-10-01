On The Ball podcast | India vs South Africa 1st Test Preview: Huge challenge for openers against Rabada and co

India will look to continue its winning streak in World Test Championship when they take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting on October 2 at Vishakapatnam.

But, could Indian ambition have taken a jolt with the injury to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah? The series is critical for Rohit Sharma as he will be tried as a specialist opener in absence of regular opener KL Rahul. Will Rohit be able to prove his mettle in red-ball cricket? The series could also see the reunion of spin-duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

For visitors South Africa, the series is a learning curve for its youngsters after the retirement of greats like Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir in recent times. Will the young guns led by Faf du Plessis spring a surprise or two? How will Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada have an impact on the outcome of the series? Any exciting player from the Proteas camp to look forward to?

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol’s Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the first Test and find out the answers of the above questions.

