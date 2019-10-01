App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball podcast | India vs South Africa 1st Test Preview: Huge challenge for openers against Rabada and co

Moneycontrol’s Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the first Test between India and South Africa starting on October 2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India will look to continue its winning streak in World Test Championship when they take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting on October 2 at Vishakapatnam.

But, could Indian ambition have taken a jolt with the injury to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah? The series is critical for Rohit Sharma as he will be tried as a specialist opener in absence of regular opener KL Rahul. Will Rohit be able to prove his mettle in red-ball cricket? The series could also see the reunion of spin-duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

For visitors South Africa, the series is a learning curve for its youngsters after the retirement of greats like Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir in recent times. Will the young guns led by Faf du Plessis spring a surprise or two? How will Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada have an impact on the outcome of the series? Any exciting player from the Proteas camp to look forward to?

Close

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol’s Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the first Test and find out the answers of the above questions.

related news

Tune in to On the Ball podcast to know more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #On The Ball podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.