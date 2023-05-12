MSCI rejig, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Bank of England's interest rate hike, vanishing recession in the UK, the biggest gainers and losers of MSCI rejig, and Q4 numbers of Asian Paints and Eicher Motors. Also, catch Sachin Jasuja of Centricity Wealthtech in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
