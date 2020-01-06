MC Special Podcast | This ETF ‘Intelligent Portfolio’ can help diversify risk for investors; here’s how

Investors who are looking to diversify their risk in the year 2020 by investing a small amount and at the same time at a lower cost, then ETF or Exchange Traded Funds might be the product you are looking for.

Last week ICICI Securities launched “ETF- Intelligent Portfolios (EIP)”, a unique investment product that invests in a multi-asset basket of low cost Exchange Traded Funds based on client’s risk profile.

We spoke to Abhishake Mathur, Head Investment Advisory Services, ICICI Securities in a special podcast who helped us with the rationale behind investing in ETF- Intelligent Portfolios (EIP)”.

The investments in this portfolio are monitored daily and the allocations are adjusted based on market conditions so that the investor remains within his or her risk tolerance limit at all points of time.

“There is a rising interest about ETFs in India as they are known for their returns, simplicity, low cost, and efficiency the world over. Because of their objective to track the broad market indices, they almost ensure that the returns are no less than what the markets have to offer,” said Mathur.

This has prompted us to offer this world-class product -- ETF Intelligent Portfolios—which is an important addition to our bouquet of fee-based digital advisory services.

He further added that the universal appeal of such investment strategy, we are confident that EIP will appeal to both the new and the sophisticated investors for meeting their long-term core investing needs.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

For more podcast click