Jio Financial Svcs enters insurance segment, Tiger Global exits Zomato & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Jio Financial Services' official announcement into insurance industry, Tiger Global's exit from Zomato, crude prices reacting to China stimulus and the global market setup. Catch Ashutosh Tiwari of Equirus Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 29, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST
