In The News podcast | Yes Bank finds new investors; SpiceJet quarantines coronavirus suspect; education abroad gets costlier

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma, Nachiket Deuskar and M Saraswathy from the newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

In the February 13 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Siddhesh Raut, Shraddha Sharma, Nachiket Deuskar and M Saraswathy from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the latest updates from India and around the world.

First up, she talks to Raut about Yes Bank delaying Q3 results as the lender is in conversation with prominent investors to raise capital.

Next, Sharma gives updates on the coronavirus outbreak after a SpiceJet passenger was suspected of the infection and was quarantined at Delhi Airport.

Following that, Deuskar talks about the Supreme Court order to political parties to provide details of candidates with criminal records and display the same on their official websites. Political parties have also been asked to give reasons as to why the candidate has been selected.

Lastly, Saraswathy discusses the tax those aspiring to study abroad will have to pay if their course costs over Rs 7 lakh.