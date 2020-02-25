App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Trump talks Pakistan, communal violence; curfew-like situation in North Delhi; 6 SC judges contract swine flu and more

Tune in to In The News with host Anvita Bansal for the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 25 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

First up, she discusses the violence in Delhi between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, wherein the death toll has risen to 10.

Following this, Pandit talks about day 2 of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. In a press meet, the visiting premier spoke about Indo-Pak relations, protests related to CAA and religious freedom.

Next, Raut shares details about six Supreme Court judges contracting swine flu.

Lastly, Sharma gives an update on the Harvey Weinstein case, where the disgraced Hollywood producer has been convicted in two cases – one each of rape and sexual assault.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:36 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

