App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Tensions rise after top Iranian military official killed in US air strike; Bosch India to cut 2,000 jobs, and more

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of the top news stories from around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 3 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Dustin Yarde and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments from India and around the world.

Yarde talks about escalating US-Iran tensions that were triggered following the death of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. The top military official was killed along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US-led air strike at Bagdad International Airport in Iraq.

Close

Next, Raut talks about Bosch India planning to cut 2,000 jobs as the company battles a slowdown in sales.

related news

He also discusses Ratan Tata moving the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order on reinstating former executive chairman Cyrus Mistry at Tata Sons.

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of the top news stories from around the world.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Bosch India #In The News podcast #Podcast #Qassem Soleimani #US air strike

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.