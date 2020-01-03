In The News podcast | Tensions rise after top Iranian military official killed in US air strike; Bosch India to cut 2,000 jobs, and more

In the January 3 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Dustin Yarde and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments from India and around the world.

Yarde talks about escalating US-Iran tensions that were triggered following the death of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. The top military official was killed along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US-led air strike at Bagdad International Airport in Iraq.

Next, Raut talks about Bosch India planning to cut 2,000 jobs as the company battles a slowdown in sales.

He also discusses Ratan Tata moving the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order on reinstating former executive chairman Cyrus Mistry at Tata Sons.