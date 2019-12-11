App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | RBI may probe Karvy lenders; Banerjee receives Nobel in dhoti; ISRO launches 10 satellites and more

Tune in to In The News podcast to know the top developments from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the December 11 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories from India and around the world.

Raut talks about SEBI requesting RBI to probe the role of banks and NBFCs in connection with the Karvy stock broking fraud.

He discusses the key highlights from the Union Cabinet meeting on December 11, during which a second amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill was approved. He also speaks about economist Abhijit Banerjee receiving the Nobel Prize along with his wife in traditional Indian attire.

Lastly, Sharma gives an account of the launch of ISRO's RISAT-2BR1 and nine other foreign satellites.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #Abhijit Banerjee #In The News podcast #ISRO satellite launch #Karvy Stock Broking #Nobel prize #Podcast

