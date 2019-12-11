In The News podcast | RBI may probe Karvy lenders; Banerjee receives Nobel in dhoti; ISRO launches 10 satellites and more

In the December 11 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma to find out the top news stories from India and around the world.

Raut talks about SEBI requesting RBI to probe the role of banks and NBFCs in connection with the Karvy stock broking fraud.

He discusses the key highlights from the Union Cabinet meeting on December 11, during which a second amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill was approved. He also speaks about economist Abhijit Banerjee receiving the Nobel Prize along with his wife in traditional Indian attire.

Lastly, Sharma gives an account of the launch of ISRO's RISAT-2BR1 and nine other foreign satellites.