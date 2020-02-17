In The News podcast | Jamia videos controversy; Airtel pays Rs 10,000 cr as AGR; RSS chief on divorce and more

In the December 17 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut, Nachiket Deuskar and Atharva Pandit to discuss the top stories of the day.

First up, Deuskar talks about three video clips surfacing of alleged police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. Police say that it will investigate the clips showing some youths with covered faces entering the library, as a part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

Next, Raut talks about Bharti Airtel paying up Rs 10,000 crore against adjusted gross revenue, while Vodafone Idea will pay Rs 2,500 crore as of February 17.

Following this, Pandit discusses RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stating that divorce is more common between "educated and affluent" couples as they bring arrogance along people. His comment kicked up quite a storm with many criticising the comment.

Lastly, Sharma talks about the Supreme Court directing the Narendra Modi government to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, irrespective of their years of service. It rejected stereotypes that only women are responsible for domestic duties.