you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | India COVID-19 count at 114; Yes Bank moratorium ends March 18; RBI provides liquidity measures

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the March 11 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Keerthana Tiwari to find out the top news of the day.

To start off, Sharma gives us details about the Coronavirus pandemic which has been a major focus in all news currently.

Close

Next, we have Tiwari talking about the AGR Telecom case seeing recent developments as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) moves the Supreme Court seeking staggered payment over 20 years by telecom companies.

Lastly, she talks about the announcements made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das regarding Yes Bank and coronavirus.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

