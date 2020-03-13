App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | First coronavirus death in India; IPL gets postponed; Yes Bank reconstruction scheme approved

Anvita Bansal gets the top news of the day from the Moneycontrol News Desk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the March 13 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal interacts with Shraddha Sharma, Dustin Yarde and Ruchira Kondepudi from the Moneycontrol News Desk for the top news of the day.

First up, Sharma discusses the updates on the coronavirus cases in India as the first death from Bengaluru has been confirmed.

Following this, Yarde talks about how the virus has affected sporting events such as Indian Premier League and English Premier League.

Close

Lastly, Kondepudi gives details on the cabinet’s approval of the draft restoration scheme for Yes Bank.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

