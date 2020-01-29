In The News podcast | Airlines ban Kunal Kamra; SC rejects Nirbhaya convict’s latest plea; Coronavirus vaccine found and more

In the January 29 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal discusses the most interesting developments in India and the world with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma.

Pandit shares details on why IndiGo, AirIndia and SpiceJet banned comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them followed by a quick roundup on the latest in the Nirbhaya rape case, where the Supreme Court has quashed the death row convict’s plea against rejection of mercy.

Raut talks about Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s clarification on his comments on the Amazon SMBhav event.