In The News podcast | Airlines ban Kunal Kamra; SC rejects Nirbhaya convict’s latest plea; Coronavirus vaccine found and more

Tune in to In The News for the top news stories of the day.
In the January 29 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal discusses the most interesting developments in India and the world with Atharva Pandit, Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma.
Pandit shares details on why IndiGo, AirIndia and SpiceJet banned comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them followed by a quick roundup on the latest in the Nirbhaya rape case, where the Supreme Court has quashed the death row convict’s plea against rejection of mercy.
Raut talks about Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's clarification on his comments on the Amazon SMBhav event.Lastly, Sharma provides the latest numbers related to Coronavirus, and about the scientists in Hong Kong who have found a vaccine against the virus.