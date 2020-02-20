App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | 19 killed in Tamil Nadu bus accident; Kerala patients cured of coronavirus and more

Tune in to In The News for top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 20 episode of the In The News podcast, host Shraddha Sharma talks to Atharva Pandit, Keerthana Tiwari and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top news from India and around the world.

First up, Pandit talks about the Tamil Nadu bus accident that killed 19 people.

Tiwari gives the top updates on the coronavirus outbreak, as the first Indian patients from Kerala gets discharged from the hospital.

Lastly, Raut discusses Zerodha’s AMC application and Axis Bank and Max Financial Services’ plans for a long-term partnership.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Axis Bank #coronavirus #In The News podcast #Max Life #Podcast

