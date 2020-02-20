In The News podcast | 19 killed in Tamil Nadu bus accident; Kerala patients cured of coronavirus and more

In the February 20 episode of the In The News podcast, host Shraddha Sharma talks to Atharva Pandit, Keerthana Tiwari and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol News Desk to find out the top news from India and around the world.

First up, Pandit talks about the Tamil Nadu bus accident that killed 19 people.

Tiwari gives the top updates on the coronavirus outbreak, as the first Indian patients from Kerala gets discharged from the hospital.

Lastly, Raut discusses Zerodha’s AMC application and Axis Bank and Max Financial Services’ plans for a long-term partnership.