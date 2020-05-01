Hello, this is... podcast | Gaur Gopal Das on spirituality in times of a global pandemic

International Life Coach Gaur Gopal Das shares insights on the benefits of following a spiritual consciousness practice to attain peace of mind in these times of a global pandemic. As an urban monk who takes over 200 flights every year, coaches several well-known CEOs and preaches spiritual practices, he shares experiences about his shift to the virtual world during the lockdown. Das also talks about the need for building a spiritual quotient in enterprises, the long term changes that Covid-19 will bring in people and enterprises and sportingly plays a rapid-fire question round with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive podcast.

