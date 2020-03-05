Future Wise podcast | Eyeing a digital marketing job? Here's how you can get that dream role

Digital marketing has been gaining traction and is now among the most sought after job roles in India. While applicants often confuse it for a regular marketing role, doing the same job on a digital medium can be very different. Niche skills are required to promote products and services using the internet and online technology.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr. Raj Padhiyar, the founder of Digital Gurukul, to find out how to get a job in digital marketing, and what are the skill sets needed.