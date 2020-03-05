App
Podcast
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Eyeing a digital marketing job? Here's how you can get that dream role

M Saraswathy talks to Dr. Raj Padhiyar, the founder of Digital Gurukul, to find out how to get a job in digital marketing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Digital marketing has been gaining traction and is now among the most sought after job roles in India. While applicants often confuse it for a regular marketing role, doing the same job on a digital medium can be very different. Niche skills are required to promote products and services using the internet and online technology.

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr. Raj Padhiyar, the founder of Digital Gurukul, to find out how to get a job in digital marketing, and what are the skill sets needed.

Tune in to Future Wise for more.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #careers #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

