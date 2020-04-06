D-Street Talk podcast: ‘Last few days have been traders’ nightmare’, regulation a bigger concern

Indian market have witnessed a vertical fall since January, pushing benchmark indices in bear territory, but last few days have been traders’ nightmare, Kunal Saraogi, CEO at Equity Rush told Moneycontrol in a special podcast D-Street Talk.

“We have seen markets opening with a gap down of 400 points and they continue to go down 1,000 points on the Nifty right before we saw market freeze – these are scary scenarios,” he said.

Saraogi further elaborated that the thing which spooked him the most is not the movement of the markets, but the regulatory action. “There is a constant fear that will the markets operate the next day. There could be a complete lockdown or there could be a ban on short selling,” explains Saraogi.

He further added that one part of my strategy is trade with long-short positions where short positions are made on the stocks that are underperforming and to hedge the risk long positions are made on stocks that are outperforming.

If you have short positions – the biggest worry is that if you don’t exit and the next day there is a ban on short-covering is nerve-racking.

He further added that keep the current scenario in mind, traders should not bet too heavily or in other words – scale down your quantity with which you are trading.

This is a market in which you could lose a lot of money if you miss your move because market moves are swift. The only thing to focus on is to maintain strict stop losses and position sizing.

“If you are not comfortable with your own risk management or if you think volatility unnerves you – it is best to stay away from market/trading,” said Saraogi.

