D-Street Talk podcast | Capital market entity as a theme will be in focus in FY22: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak Capital

The Nifty50 rallied by about 30 percent so far in the last 1 year and the opportunities are practically available in most sectors for the next financial year but one theme which stands out is the capital market themes, Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO – White Oak Capital said the D-Street Talk podcast with Moneycontrol.

“At White Oak, we have an investment in every sector, and we find opportunities practically in every sector. We have exposure across but from a thematic point of view anything to do with capital markets or capital market entities is something to watch out for,” he said.

The number of businesses related to capital markets or BFSI have expanded significantly. Additionally, technology-led businesses or companies look very interesting, suggests Somaiyaa.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)