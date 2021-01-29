Corporate Buzz podcast | Why Q3 results are good despite GDP contraction; Will India Inc get the Budget it deserves?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the Economic Survey 2021, the Union Budget and the Q3 results from various sectors in Corporate India.

Thomas talks about the plans that the Aditya Birla group has been unveiling to invest 2.4 billion dollars across the group's businesses.

He explains the Q3 results of Hindustan Unilever and IndiGo, and what the results indicate about the FMCG and aviation sectors.

With only a few days left for the Union Budget 2021, Thomas describes the mood and the commentary by the top CEOs from India Inc about the budget expectations.

Lastly, he also points out why the Economic Survey 2021 is significant for all the sectors this year.