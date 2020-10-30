172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-sun-pharmas-mysterious-silence-during-the-pandemic-it-cos-spread-cheer-with-salary-hikes-harley-davidson-makes-a-u-turn-back-to-india-6042521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Sun Pharma's mysterious silence during the pandemic; IT cos spread cheer with salary hikes; Harley Davidson makes a U-turn back to India

Tune in to Corporate Buzz for all the weekly updates from India Inc.

Moneycontrol News

In this episode, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the weekly top news from India Inc.

First, Thomas talks about how IT companies may be giving salary hikes to almost 10 lakh people thanks to their performance in the second quarter.

He also talks about Sun Pharma's mysterious silence during the coronavirus pandemic even though its competitors are actively announcing contributions to the cure of the virus.

He then explains what is expected to happen next in the Tata Group-Cyrus Mistry issue as the Shapoorji Pallonji group has filed its separation plan to the Supreme Court.

Finally, he describes the deal between Harley Davidson and Hero MotoCorp as the US brand decides to come back to India.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

