Corporate Buzz podcast | SC slams Voda Idea, Airtel; coronavirus' deadly impact on India; 93,000 BSNL, MTNL employees opt for VRS and more

India Inc witnessed quite a bit of action this week (February 10-14) in the banking, telecommunications, autos and pharma sectors. While serious concerns are being raised over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses in India, the Supreme Court hauling Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Telecommunications for not paying AGR on the due date was the spotlight of the week.

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments of the week.