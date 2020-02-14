App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | SC slams Voda Idea, Airtel; coronavirus' deadly impact on India; 93,000 BSNL, MTNL employees opt for VRS and more

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India Inc witnessed quite a bit of action this week (February 10-14) in the banking, telecommunications, autos and pharma sectors. While serious concerns are being raised over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses in India, the Supreme Court hauling Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Telecommunications for not paying AGR on the due date was the spotlight of the week.

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments of the week.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #AGR #Bharti Airtel #Corporate Buzz podcast #Department of Telecommunication (DoT) #India #Podcast #Supreme Court #telecom companies #Vodafone-Idea

