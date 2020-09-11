Corporate Buzz podcast | RIL's $200 billion market cap feat; IPO done, now's the tougher part for Happiest Minds; Was 'Vi' a good idea for Vodafone?

In this week's edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari gathers insights from Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas on the top corporate news.

Thomas talks about some good news from the Happiest Minds IPO, which was the 8th highest IPO subscription in the last 5 years, and how Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to surpass a market capitalisation of $200 billion.

He describes the challenges that Vodafone Idea might face as it has decided io rebrand itself as Vi. How is the telecom company going to manage its expenses with the AGR dues?

While India is in the middle of Unlock 4, Thomas talks about how various sectors are going to see a change in demand and what is expected to happen in the upcoming festive season.