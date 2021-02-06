Corporate Buzz podcast | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top news from India Inc this week.

Thomas first talks about the announcements from the RBI Monetary Policy meeting and how it compliments the Union Budget announcements, and how it will help Corporate India.

In the auto sector, Thomas explains how the demand and sales has continued to grow.

Lastly, he talks about the deal between Bharat Biotech and Ocugen to launch Covaxin in the US.