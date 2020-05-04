Coronavirus Essential podcast | Social distancing blurs outside booze shops; BJP, Congress lock horns over migrant travel

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with host Shraddha Sharma for more updates on the pandemic.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 42,500. But it is also noteworthy that the country's recovery rate has increased to 27.52 percent, and Kerala has had no new cases in the past 24 hours.
Social distancing norms were forgotten as liquor shops opened in many states today.
First Published on May 4, 2020 07:20 pm