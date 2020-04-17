App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | RBI launches another booster shot, will Gilead’s drug be the lifesaver?

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find out the top updates of the day on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On April 17, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced plans to reduce reverse repo rate and provide liquidity support to banks and NBFCs. The measures are expected to support the economy during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India has risen to over 13,000. The Health Ministry announced that the ratio of recoveries to deaths in India is 80:20.

In some positive news, the US pharma company Gilead's experimental drug remdesivir has shown promise in curing coronavirus patients.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find out the top updates of the day on the ongoing pandemic.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

