Coronavirus Essential podcast | Oxford vaccine could be the first one available to Indians; International air travel expands

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast by Sakshi Batra for the top updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India looks for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate to be the likely first shot available for Indians by the end of 2020.
Meanwhile, International travel is set to expand with the government saying on August 18 that it's in talks with 13 more countries to have an air travel bubble.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast by Sakshi Batra for the top updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:45 pm