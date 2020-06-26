Coronavirus Essential podcast | No need to keep middle seats vacant, rules SC, international flights suspended until July 15

A record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 25 has triggered the sharpest single-day spike of close to 17,000 infections in the country.

With respect to international flights, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that they will be suspended till July 15.

In the cases regarding seating arrangement in flights, the Supreme Court on June 26 said there is no need to keep the middle seat vacant, as adequate safety measures have been deployed.