App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | No need to keep middle seats vacant, rules SC, international flights suspended until July 15

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 25 has triggered the sharpest single-day spike of close to 17,000 infections in the country.

With respect to international flights, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that they will be suspended till July 15.

Close

In the cases regarding seating arrangement in flights, the Supreme Court on June 26 said there is no need to keep the middle seat vacant, as adequate safety measures have been deployed.

related news

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.