Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Thane Municipal Commissioner has imposed a complete lockdown till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas in Thane city. So far 16 areas have been marked as a hotspot in the city.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is safe and immunogenic with no serious side effects in Phase 2 trials, said a study published in The Lancet. The study also noted the Phase 2 trial result of Covaxin do not permit efficacy assessments and further validation with Phase 3 safety results is needed.

