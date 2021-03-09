English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Tune in to this podcast for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST

Thane Municipal Commissioner has imposed a complete lockdown till March 31 in COVID-19 hotspot areas in Thane city. So far 16 areas have been marked as a hotspot in the city.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is safe and immunogenic with no serious side effects in Phase 2 trials, said a study published in The Lancet. The study also noted the Phase 2 trial result of Covaxin do not permit efficacy assessments and further validation with Phase 3 safety results is needed.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Mar 9, 2021 07:34 pm

