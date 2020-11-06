172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-indias-vaccine-could-launch-before-the-oxford-vaccine-us-records-1-2-lakh-cases-in-a-single-day-6079661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's vaccine could launch before the Oxford vaccine; US records 1.2 lakh cases in a single day

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

In a recent news report, a government official confirmed that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin may be available by Febraury 2021. However, AstraZeneca is seeing a delay in deliveries and may be set back in the vaccine race.

Meanwhile, more than 120,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours. This smashed the earlier daily record set the previous day.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

