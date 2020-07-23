Coronavirus Essential podcast | India sees rise of 45,720 cases in a single day; vaccine likely only in 2021, says WHO

India saw the highest single-day spike of 45,720 coronavirus cases on July 23. The total number of cases has now reached 12,38,635 with a death toll of 29,861.

While many vaccine developers have been announcing tentative launch dates, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said vaccines may not be available until early 2021. Mike Ryan, head of WHO emergencies programme said it was more important to ensure that everyone around the world gets access to the vaccines.