Coronavirus Essential podcast | Global death toll hits 42,000; over 1,600 cases in India; China reopens exotic meat markets in Wuhan

Shraddha Sharma gives top updates from the pandemic.
Today is the eighth day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,637. The Union Health Ministry has said that 38 people have died due to the virus.
In this edition of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha sharma gives updates from India and around the world as the pandemic goes on.
First Published on Apr 1, 2020 06:53 pm