Budget 2020 podcast | What FM Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures in Budget 2020 aimed at kickstarting the consumption and investment cycle.

But Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan says that it misses out on a few key announcements, such as taking steps to revitalise flow of credit to the commercial sector.

In this special podcast on Budget 2020, here are steps that the FM did not announce (but should have).