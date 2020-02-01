App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 podcast | What FM Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce

Tune in to this podcast to hear Moneycontrol Deputy Editor Ravi Krishnan's take on the Budget speech

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures in Budget 2020 aimed at kickstarting the consumption and investment cycle.

But Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan says that it misses out on a few key announcements, such as taking steps to revitalise flow of credit to the commercial sector.

In this special podcast on Budget 2020, here are steps that the FM did not announce (but should have).

Close
Tune in to this exclusive podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020 Podcast #economic slowdown #Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.