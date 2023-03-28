English
    Bank stocks in focus, block deal in Kalyan Jewellers, more trouble for Cafe Coffee Day | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the rebound in banking shares on Wall Street, Warburg Pincus' stake sale in Kalyan Jewellers and SEBI's penalty on Coffee Day Enterprises. Also catch SK Hozefa of Tradeplus share his views on the hike in securities transaction tax. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    March 28, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

