MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Whirling dervish ritual honours Sufi mystic poet Rumi

“Come as you are”. And come they do. Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya for weeklong events to mark the death Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi

Associated Press
December 22, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. Instead of mourning his death, however, the ceremonies celebrate what his followers believe is his union with God. (Image: AP)
Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. Instead of mourning his death, however, the ceremonies celebrate what his followers believe is his union with God. (Image: AP)
The main feature of the “Sheb-i Arus” or “night of the union,” is an enchanting ritual performed by the dervishes of the Mevlevi order — more commonly known as the whirling dervishes. (Image: AP)
The main feature of the “Sheb-i Arus” or “night of the union,” is an enchanting ritual performed by the dervishes of the Mevlevi order—more commonly known as the whirling dervishes. (Image: AP)
The rite begins with a recital of prayers and verses from the Quran. The dervishes, dressed in long white robes symbolizing shrouds, black cloaks symbolizing tombs and long headgear symbolizing tombstones, then rise from the ground to salute each other. (Image: AP)
The rite begins with a recital of prayers and verses from the Quran. The dervishes, dressed in long white robes symbolising shrouds, black cloaks symbolizing tombs and long headgear symbolising tombstones, then rise from the ground to salute each other. (Image: AP)
Leaving their cloaks on the ground, they take their places around the circular floor and begin to spin to reach a trance-like state that they believe unites them with God. The ritual is performed to the sound of chanting and music from a reed flute and other instruments. (Image: AP)
Leaving their cloaks on the ground, they take their places around the circular floor and begin to spin to reach a trance-like state that they believe unites them with God. The ritual is performed to the sound of chanting and music from a reed flute and other instruments. (Image: AP)
As they whirl, the dervishes' right hands are symbolically turned upward toward God, while their left hands are turned downward to Earth. The ceremony ends as it started, with the recital of prayers. (Image: AP)
As they whirl, the dervishes' right hands are symbolically turned upward toward God, while their left hands are turned downward to Earth. The ceremony ends as it started, with the recital of prayers. (Image: AP)
Rumi, who is known as Mevlana in Turkey, was born in Balkh — which is now in Afghanistan — in 1207, but settled in Konya, where he died on Dec. 17, 1273. His son, Sultan Veled, established the Mevlevi order of the mystical form of Islam, Sufism, after his death. (Image: AP)
Rumi, who is known as Mevlana in Turkey, was born in Balkh, which is now in Afghanistan, in 1207 but settled in Konya, where he died on December 17, 1273. His son, Sultan Veled, established the Mevlevi order of the mystical form of Islam, Sufism, after his death. (Image: AP)
Although religious orders were banned in Turkey in the early 1920s with the establishment of the secular republic, the dervishes’ rituals were regarded as a cultural heritage and the order was largely tolerated. There are now many Sufi dervish orders around the world, including in the United States. Women have been allowed to join some lodges, although an overwhelming number of dervishes are men. (Image: AP)
Although religious orders were banned in Turkey in the early 1920s with the establishment of the secular republic, the dervishes’ rituals were regarded as a cultural heritage and the order was largely tolerated. There are now many Sufi dervish orders around the world, including in the United States. Women have been allowed to join some lodges, although an overwhelming number of dervishes are men. (Image: AP)
In 2005, the United Nations’ cultural body, UNESCO, proclaimed the dervishes’ ritual a masterpiece of “the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.” (Image: AP)
In 2005, the United Nations’ cultural body, UNESCO, proclaimed the dervishes’ ritual a masterpiece of “the oral and intangible heritage of humanity”. (Image: AP)
The structure holding Rumi’s tomb in Konya is now a museum as well as a pilgrimage site. This year, visitors were able to return to the ceremonies honoring Rumi, after the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s commemorations to be held without spectators. (Image: AP)
The structure holding Rumi’s tomb in Konya is now a museum as well as a pilgrimage site. This year, visitors were able to return to the ceremonies honouring Rumi, after the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s commemorations to be held without spectators. (Image: AP)
One visitor from the United States, Rupert Flowers, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that he traveled to Konya, inspired by Rumi’s best-known and welcoming quatrain: “Come! Come again! Whoever, whatever you may be, come! Heathen, idolatrous or fire worshipper, come! Even if you deny your oaths a hundred times, come! Our door is the door of hope, come! Come as you are!” (Image: AP)
One visitor from the United States, Rupert Flowers, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that he traveled to Konya, inspired by Rumi’s best-known and welcoming quatrain: “Come! Come again! Whoever, whatever you may be, come! Heathen, idolatrous or fire worshipper, come! Even if you deny your oaths a hundred times, come! Our door is the door of hope, come! Come as you are!” (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Jalaluddin Rumi #Konya #Night of the union #Sheb-i Arus #Slideshow #Sufi #Turkey #World News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 04:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.