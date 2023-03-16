US Resolution on McMahon Line: What’s McMahon Line, and history of China-India conflict

1/8 The resolution, titled ‘Reaffirming the state of Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and condemning the People’s Republic of China’s provocations in South Asia’, was first introduced in the US Senate in February 2023.

2/8 The resolution condemns China’s use of military force to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control.

3/8 US Senators Bill Hagerty and Jeff Merkley have introduced bipartisan resolution reaffirming the US for unequivocally recognizing the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of Republic of India.

4/8 The 1914 Simla Convention (attended by the representatives of British India, Tibet and Republic of China) recognized the McMahon Line as the boundary between Tibet (an independent region at the time) and British India.

5/8 The McMahon Line is recognized by India and is considered the ‘Actual Line of Control (LAC)’ between India and China, however, China does not accept the McMahon Line.

6/8 In 1914 representatives from Britain, the Republic of China and Tibet try to negotiate a treaty to effectively settle the borders between China and British India. Tibet and India accepted the McMahon Line but China refused. In the 1950s China insisted that Tibet was never independent.

7/8 In 2017 Chinese troops attempted to construct a road near the Doklam plateau. Later in 2022, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, beating each other up with clubs and sticks, resulting in injuries.