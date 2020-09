The 2020 United States presidential elections is scheduled to take place in two months, with Americans set to vote amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pew Research Centre, a non-partisan American think-tank, has conducted a survey among Joe Biden and Donald Trump supporters to name the top issues which are important to their vote in 2020. The economy is consistently a top voting issue. Nearly 79 percent of the registered voters says the economy will be very important to them in making their decision about whom to cast their vote for. Let’s take a look at the top issues for voters in 2020