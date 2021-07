In January, hackers used a vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange to insert backdoors into systems that they could return to later. The United States and its allies call out China for masterminding the attack. Here’s how the events unfolded. (Image: News18 Creative)

Microsoft’s Exchange software handles all communications at companies that use it. The hackers used this to take permanent control of the corporate servers; seize usernames and passwords, confidential information, intellectual property, blackmail material, etc. (Image: News18 Creative)

Reportedly, a behind-closed-doors warning by Microsoft to security partners in late February was leaked. It allowed the criminals to abuse the zero-days. The Exchange Server zero-days were also used to spread ransomware. (Image: News18 Creative)

After months of investigation, the UK, the US and allies have called out China. They have declared that it is “highly likely that Hafnium is associated with the Chinese state.” (Image: News18 Creative)