Tonga volcano eruption | Before and after satellite images of Tsunami-hit Tonga

New satellite images released on January 18 shows the damage from a volcanic eruption in Tonga. Maxar Technologies released aerial photographs of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha-apai volcano and Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa before and after its main eruption, which could be seen from space. Satellite images captured the spectacular eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific. Tsunami waves of about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga’s shoreline, and crossed the Pacific, causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California. The eruption set off a sonic boom that could be heard as far away as Alaska. The explosion was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. (Image: Maxar Technologies via AP)

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga on April 10, 2021 (top), on January 6 (middle), and January 18, showing what’s left after the January 15 eruption. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, shows an overview of Kanokupolu in Tongatapu, Tonga on January 14 (top), and on January 16, after the January 15 eruption. (Image: Planet Labs PBC via AP)

This combination of the satellite images shows Niutoua in Tongatapu, Tonga on January 9, 2021 (top), and on January 17, after the January 15 eruption. (Image: Planet Labs PBC via AP)

This combination of the satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings in Tonga on December 29, 2021 (above), and on January 18. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via AP)

This combination of the satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the main port facilities in Nuku'alofa, Tonga on December 29, 2021 (above), and on January 18. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga on December 24, 2021. Three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said on January 19, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the damage caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga on January 6, before a huge undersea volcanic eruption. (Image: Satellite image by Maxar Technologies via AP)