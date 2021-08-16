MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Olympics | Meals provide glimpse of post-Olympic quarantine

The AP photographers took pictures of their hotel rooms and one day's worth of breakfasts, lunches and dinners, providing a window into their lives in quarantine. All say the inconvenience is worth it to keep their friends and family safe.

Associated Press
August 16, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
The Tokyo Olympics concluded on August 15, and for most of the thousands of athletes, officials and media who attended, things are slowly getting back to normal. (Image: AP)
But some returned to countries that require them to isolate in hotels as a coronavirus precaution. For them, normalcy is still a ways off. (Image: AP)
Quarantined Associated Press photographers in Shanghai; Hong Kong; Sydney; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Taguig, Philippines; and Taipei, Taiwan; shared their experiences as they wait to go home. Their required hotel quarantines range from a week in Hong Kong to three weeks in Shanghai. Most are two weeks. (Image: AP)
To stave off boredom, they read, work, exercise, chat with friends and family and watch lots of Netflix. (Image: AP)
Food might provide a welcome distraction, but it's often unappetizing. Some can order takeout once a day at specific times or from specific restaurants; others are limited to whatever food is delivered to them, like it or not. (Image: AP)
In Sydney, photographer Mark Baker’s wife was able to drop off food, but he couldn’t hug her. He could, however, catch a glimpse of her from his room. (Image: AP)
The AP photographers took pictures of their hotel rooms and one day's worth of breakfasts, lunches and dinners, providing a window into their lives in quarantine. All say the inconvenience is worth it to keep their friends and family safe. (Image: AP)
Camera gear sits, center, in a room during day 3 quarantine at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Image: AP)
Food sits on a desk, left, at a quarantine hotel facility in Taipei, Taiwan. (Image: AP)
Water sits on a table in a room at an isolation hotel in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)
breakfast, lunch and dinner sit on a table at the Wassim hotel used for foreigners to stay during a period of health quarantine. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
