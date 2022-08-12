English
    This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

    This week in pictures: Compelling images from Asia

    Associated Press
    August 12, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
    Members of the fishing community make their way through plastic waste on the beach to offer coconut to the sea on the occasion of Narli Pournima, or coconut festival in Mumbai, India, August 11. (Image: AP)
    Some parts of a main road along the Han River are flooded due to heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, on August 10. Cleanup and recovery efforts gained pace in South Korea's greater capital region on Wednesday as skies cleared after two days of record-breaking rainfall that unleashed flash floods, damaged thousands of buildings and roads, and killed multiple people. (Image: AP)
    Visitors pose for a selfie in a sunflower field in Hokuto city of Yamanashi prefecture, Japan, on August 9. The city, known for its longest hours of sunshine per year in Japan, draws many tourists during its sunflower summer festival. (Image: AP)
    Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of late former Philippine President Fidel Ramos during his state funeral at the Heroes' Cemetery in Taguig, Philippines, on August 9. Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral on Tuesday. He was hailed as an ex-general, had helped oust a dictator, and also became a defender of democracy along with being a "can-do reformist" in his poverty-wracked Asian country. (Image: AP)
    Hindu devotees collect water from the Bagmati River during the Bol Bom pilgrimage at Sudarijaal, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on August 8. During this pilgrimage, devotees collect water from the Bagmati River and walk miles barefooted before offering the same at the Pashupatinath Shiva temple in Kathmandu. (Image: AP)
    A shepherd with his flock takes shelter from the rain under a huge boulder in Dharmsala, India, on August 8. (Image: AP)
    A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip with his child before collecting water from the Bagmati River during the Bol Bom pilgrimage at Sudarijaal, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on August 8. During this pilgrimage, devotees collect water from the Bagmati River and walk miles barefooted before offering the same at the Pashupatinath Shiva temple in Kathmandu. (Image: AP)
    United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stops to feed an Asian elephant during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Manila Zoo in Manila, Philippines, on August 6. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, the Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (Image: AP)
    Indian paramilitary soldiers detain a lawmaker from the Congress party during a protest in New Delhi, India, on August 5. Police detained dozens of Congress party lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, as they tried to march to the president's palace and prime minister's residence to protest soaring prices of fuel and foodstuffs, and a rise in goods and services tax. (Image: AP)
