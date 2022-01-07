MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This week in pictures: Compelling images from Asia

Associated Press
January 07, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic protest and sing with candles outside a quarantine facility where Djokovic is believed to be detained, in Melbourne, Australia, January 6. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (Image: AP)
A shrine maiden walks past the main shrine while a worker clears the steps as the snow comes down, January 6, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Children play ice skating on a frozen river near a residential area during the New Year holiday in Beijing, January 3. (Image: AP)
Newly elected pro-Beijing lawmakers and Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center right, attend the oath-taking ceremony of the legislative council in Hong Kong, January 3. (Image: AP)
Citizens watch the fireworks celebrating the New Year on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 1. (Image: AP)
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. (Image: AP)
Sikh devotees gather to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, on New Year's Day in Amritsar, India, January 1. (Image: AP)
A Kashmiri man looks through the broken glass of a parked vehicle near the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir, December 31, 2021. Three suspected rebels were killed and four government forces wounded in a shootout early Friday, officials said, as violence increased in recent weeks. (Image: AP)
Medical workers help a Rohingya young girl upon arrival at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia, December 31, 2021. A group of 120 Rohingya Muslims disembarked from a boat that had drifted for days off Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh and was towed by a navy ship into port, officials said Friday. (Image: AP)
A balloon vendor walks back home as the sun sets on New Year's Eve in Jammu, India, December 31, 2021. (Image: AP)
A woman prays in front of lanterns on New Year's Eve at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2021. (Image: AP)
