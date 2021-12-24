MARKET NEWS

English
This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This week in pictures: Compelling images from Asia

Associated Press
December 24, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is removed from the University of Hong Kong, December 23. The monument at the university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (Image: AP)
House owners clean up damaged house after the flooding at Hulu Langat, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 22. Several Malaysian states has been struck by floods caused by two days of heavy rain and more then 10,000 people were trapped by floods over the weekend. (Image: AP)
A small business owner wears a mask of the 'Younghee', a doll from Netflix's series "Squid Game", during a rally against the government's social distancing rules near the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 22. Hundreds of small business owners rallied on Wednesday, calling for the withdrawal of curfews and other strict COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, cafes, gyms and other facilities. (Image: AP)
A customer leaves from a restaurant popular for its dumplings during winter solstice day in Beijing, China, December 21. Dumplings is a festival food during winter solstice day. (Image: AP)
A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at a Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 21. (Image: AP)
Residents are trapped at their house affected by a flood in Shah Alam, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 20. Rescue teams on Monday worked to free people trapped by Malaysia's worst flooding in years after heavy rains stopped following more than three days of torrential downpours in the capital and around the country. (Image: AP)
A resident salvages parts of her home damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on December 18. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Image: AP)
Indian Air Force Air Warrior drill team displays rifle handling skills during a graduation ceremony of new cadets at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, December 18. (Image: AP)
Tags: #Asia #Asia week pictures #coronavirus #News Year #Slideshow #World News #year-ender 2021
first published: Dec 24, 2021 02:09 pm

