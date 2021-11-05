This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Devotee light oil lamps to Hindu Goddess Lakshmi during the festival of lights, Diwali at Vishnu temple in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (Image: AP)

Hindu devotees climb the coloured stairs to pray at the Batu Caves temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 4. (Image: AP)

A man performs during celebration marking deepotsav in Ayodhya, India, November 3. Hundreds of thousands of lamps are to be illuminated on Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali on the banks of the Saryu. (Image: AP)

Baseball fans who are fully vaccinated or tested negative for the virus within the last 48 hours or under 18 years old, cheer their teams during the wildcard baseball game for the KBO postseason between Kiwoom Heroes and Doosan Bears in Seoul, South Korea, November 1. South Korea on Monday began to allow larger social gatherings and lifted business-hour restrictions on restaurants in what officials described as the first step toward attempting to restore some pre-pandemic normalcy. (Image: AP)

Rows of tombs remain without the usual visitors on All Saint's Day at Manila's North Cemetery, Philippines on November 1. Local governments in Metropolitan Manila closed all private and public cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria to most of the public during the observance of the traditionally crowded All Saints Day to avoid mass gatherings that might trigger the spread of COVID-19. (Image: AP)

Visitors gather to wait for their COVID-19 tests at the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China on October 31. Fireworks boomed as the visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited for their COVID-19 test results, surrounded by healthcare workers dressed from head to toe in the white protective suits. Shanghai Disneyland suddenly announced Sunday evening that they were no longer accepting any visitors and they were cooperating with an epidemiological investigation from another province. They then locked down the park, as Shanghai city healthcare workers and police rushed to the scene to conduct a mass testing. (Image: AP)

Villagers collect bricks from their house that was destroyed by natural disasters at Pratap Nagar in Satkhira, Bangladesh. The effects of global warming, particularly increased cyclones, coastal and tidal flooding that bring saltwater further inland, are devastating Bangladesh and destroying the livelihoods of millions, said Mohammad Shamsuddoha, chief executive of the Center for Participatory Research Development, a non-profit. He said that projections show that around 30 million people may be displaced from the country’s coastal regions. "It’s a grave concern for a country like Bangladesh," he said. (Image: AP)

A washerwoman dries clothes on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Gauhati, India, October 29. Brahmaputra is one of Asia's largest rivers, which passes through China's Tibet region, India and Bangladesh before converging into the Bay of Bengal. (Image: AP)