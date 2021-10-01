MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Associated Press
October 01, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
A woman wears a virtual reality headset as she takes a simulated bobsleigh ride at a booth for Chinese telecom provider China Unicom at the PT Expo in Beijing, September 28. The annual expo showcases Chinese and foreign telecommunications firms. (Image: AP)
In this photo taken using a drone, farmers spray pesticide at a paddy field in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, September 30. (Image: AP)
A visitor takes photos toward the North's side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, September 24. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, said Friday, North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn't provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards. (Image: AP)
Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on September 29, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province. (Image: AP)
A female military officer wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus looks at a female honor guard stands on Tiananmen Square during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day in Beijing, September 30. (Image: AP)
A health worker checks body temperature of a traveler as a precaution against the coronavirus before allowing her to proceed at train station in Mumbai, India, September 30. (Image: AP)
Kulsum Banoo, a Kashmiri villager, eats walnuts as she takes a break from shelling the nuts in Budgham area, northeast of Srinagar, September 25. (Image: AP)
A boy holds his day's catch of crabs as he walks along the breakwater in Manila, Philippines on September 25. (Image: AP)
Children play and wrestle on a ghat of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, September 29. (Image: AP)
Tags: #Asia #Asia week pictures #China International Aviation #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 1, 2021 07:35 pm

